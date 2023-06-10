Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $207.38.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

