Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 361.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,077,000 after acquiring an additional 255,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,613,000 after acquiring an additional 249,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WM opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average of $159.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

