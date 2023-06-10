Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $113.96 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

