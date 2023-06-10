Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,548 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Iron Mountain by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

