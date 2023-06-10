WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $100.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.27.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

