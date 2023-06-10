Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $276.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.11.

Shares of META stock opened at $264.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $276.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.80 and its 200 day moving average is $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,362. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

