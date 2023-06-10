Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

