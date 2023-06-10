Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $192,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $141.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $178.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

