Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.46) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($48.73) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,891.25 ($48.37).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,372 ($41.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,443.48, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,203.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,987.02. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,651.92 ($45.40).

In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.66), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($217,795.57). 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

