Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $15,536,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after buying an additional 255,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries



Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

