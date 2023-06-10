World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WWE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.
World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE:WWE opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.
