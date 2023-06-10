Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DKS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $135.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,521 shares of company stock valued at $44,625,488. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

