Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

