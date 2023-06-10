Zacks Research Comments on Ryanair Holdings plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ryanair in a report issued on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Ryanair’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ryanair’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Ryanair by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,776,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.