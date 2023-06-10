Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.