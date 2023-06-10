Zacks Research Weighs in on Truist Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

TFC opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

