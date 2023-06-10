Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Punjabi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $484,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,727.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $219,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,727.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $6,987,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,156,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after buying an additional 1,361,860 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

