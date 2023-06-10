Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.58.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,625. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,452,000 after acquiring an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

