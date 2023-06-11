116,410 Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Senseonics by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 79,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 33,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,630,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,001 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Senseonics had a return on equity of 266.98% and a net margin of 314.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Senseonics Profile

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

