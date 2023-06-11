14,347 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAE opened at $88.14 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

