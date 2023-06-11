14,981 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 557.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

ACVA opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $957,118.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $6,235,539.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,441.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $957,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,304,393 shares of company stock valued at $69,148,703. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

