16,091 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 418.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,269. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

