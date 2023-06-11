16,279 Shares in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Bought by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,561,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,776,000 after purchasing an additional 524,982 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,611,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after acquiring an additional 144,379 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 178.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.