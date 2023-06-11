17,097 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

