17,636 Shares in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.57. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 49,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $462,171.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,685,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,810,121.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $114,088.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,427.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 49,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $462,171.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,685,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,810,121.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,238 shares of company stock worth $1,155,128. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.