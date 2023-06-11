1,966 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

