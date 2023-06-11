1,988 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD opened at $286.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.88 and its 200-day moving average is $276.13. The stock has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

