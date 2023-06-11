2,148 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lear Stock Performance

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Shares of LEA opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average of $133.67.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

