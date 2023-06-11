2,921 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

