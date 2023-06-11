31,397 Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 461,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 320,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 203.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 253,629 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 152.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 391,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 236,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

GRWG opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 65.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.

