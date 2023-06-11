408 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $128.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $304,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

