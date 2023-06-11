4,121 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $23,292,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 17,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Shares of CB opened at $191.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

