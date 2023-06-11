4,297 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

HBAN opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.