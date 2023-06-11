51,314 Shares in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veradigm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 125.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 823,345 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDRX stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

