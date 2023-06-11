51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.68. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 152.30% and a negative net margin of 118.51%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

