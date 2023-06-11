6,589 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,263,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

