85,078 Shares in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of WE stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. WeWork Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WE shares. Mizuho cut WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

