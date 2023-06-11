Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $4.38. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 623,067 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.
Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
See Also
