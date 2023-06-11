Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $4.38. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 623,067 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

