Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.
Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance
AKR stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
