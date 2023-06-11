Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $9.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRO. HSBC downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adecoagro Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 161,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 99.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 133,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 30.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 74,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment is comprised of three reportable segments Crops, Rice and Dairy.

See Also

