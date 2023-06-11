Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.
Aegon Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of AEG opened at $4.83 on Friday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
