Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.83 on Friday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 52.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

