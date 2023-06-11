Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Alex A. Khatibi Sells 25,000 Shares

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $41.58 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

