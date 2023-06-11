Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) PT Raised to C$3.75 at Acumen Capital

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALYA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group Price Performance

TSE ALYA opened at C$2.43 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$213.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.