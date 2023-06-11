Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Cormark

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cormark from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group Price Performance

Shares of ALYA stock opened at C$2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$213.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.44.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.