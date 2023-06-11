ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Danske

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of ALK-Abelló A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance

OTC:AKBLF opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. ALK-Abelló A/S has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About ALK-Abelló A/S

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including house dust mite, grass, tree, ragweed, and Japanese cedar.

