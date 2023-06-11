Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allegion in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Allegion stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Allegion by 108.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

