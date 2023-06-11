Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 481,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 178,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,415,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
