Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 481,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 178,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,415,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

