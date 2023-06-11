AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AB. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.64%.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.