Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.60. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 34,881 shares changing hands.

Almonty Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative net margin of 59.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

