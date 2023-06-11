Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $103,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Price Performance

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $5.96 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Insider Activity at Blink Charging

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $97,597.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,032,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,986,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $97,597.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,616 shares in the company, valued at $27,986,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,992,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,830,379.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,746 shares of company stock worth $3,698,670. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Blink Charging Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.